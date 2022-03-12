Former Brighton Boss Admits That The Club Missed Out On Signing Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk Before Move To Celtic

Former Brighton and Hove Albion manager Gus Poyet reveals that the club nearly signed Liverpool centre-back Virgil Van Dijk. The Uruguayan admitted that Brighton were looking at the superstar before his move to Celtic from Dutch side Groningen.

The rise of Virgil Van Dijk has rapidly increased since his move to Liverpool. The Dutch centre-back was an integral part to two decent sides in Celtic and Southampton, however the standard he has hit at the Reds could not have been imagined.

Many regard the ‘Rolls Royce’ defender has the best in the world, a huge difference in comparison to his earlier days. Unlike the usual road to becoming a world-class player, Virgil Van Dijk only began to show signs of his potential ability when moving to Anfield. The step up in his performance level under Jurgen Klopp is nothing less than incredible.

Virgil Van Dijk’s career may have gone completely different if Liverpool’s opponents Brighton would’ve paid the asking price of the defender in 2013. That is according to former Seagulls manager Gus Poyet.

The Chelsea legend revealed in an interview with TalkSport that the seaside club almost signed Van Dijk from Eredivisie side FC Groningen, but couldn’t afford to pay the £3m for his services.

“We went all the way up to Groningen to watch the game, and it was too easy for him. He was already incredible.

“After 10 minutes you could see that he was bigger than everyone, more powerful than everyone and so calm on the ball.

“We watched the whole game and afterwards we talked to the chairman and we started getting in contact with the club and the agents, but he was too expensive for Brighton. He was €3m at that time!"

The Uruguayan also went onto say that Brighton ended up signing forward Leonardo Ulloa for the same price instead of Van Dijk.

“Brighton had just come into the Championship, although a year later we spent €3m on a striker, Leonardo Ulloa, but for a defender at that time it was impossible.”

