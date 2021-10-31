Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Former Bundesliga Chief Reveals He Could've Signed Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

    Author:

    Liverpool hit the jackpot with Mohamed Salah, but former HSV Hamburg chief, Oliver Kreuzer, has said he tried to sign the Egyptian before he became an international superstar.

    Mohamed Salah is now regarded as the best player in the world and rightfully so.

    The Egyptian started his European career off at Swiss side FC Basel, before earning a move to Chelsea.

    Mohamed Salah

    However, we know what Chelsea do with young talents, send them on loan and that's exactly what they did with Mo.

    Salah had two successful loans at Fiorentina and Roma, which made the Rome based club sign him on a permanent transfer.

    That's when Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp brought him back to the Premier League and he has since become one of the best players to grace the league.

    Read More

    Former Hamburg Chief Speaks About His Plans to Try and Sign Salah

    However, his whole career would have panned out different if German side HSV Hamburg had the funds to buy him.

    Former Hamburg chief Oliver Kreuzer recently told Sport 1 that he made contact with Salah's representatives to sign him in 2012.

    “There were talks with his advisor at the time, Sascha Empacher, about a possible signing,” said Kreuzer.

    Oliver Kreuzer

    “Mo Salah came to FC Basel from Egypt in 2012, to a club with which I also have a shared past and with which I still maintain the best contacts today.

    “A signing was not realistic at the time, firstly because the financial situation at HSV didn’t allow it, and secondly because there were financially strong competitors.

    “In any case, you can say that we had a good eye for a player who today embodies world-class.”

    Mohamed Salah
    Interviews

    Former Bundesliga Chief Reveals He Could've Signed Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

    3 minutes ago
    John W. Henry
    News

    Report: FSG Set Contract Deadline For Egypt's Mohamed Salah For Him To Stay At Liverpool

    1 hour ago
    Raphinha
    News

    Watch: Goal! Liverpool Target Raphinha Opens Scoring For Leeds United Against Norwich City

    2 hours ago
    Nuno Espirito Santo
    News

    Non LFC Report: Tottenham Hotspur Manager Nuno Espirito Santo's Job Under Threat

    2 hours ago
    Loris Karius
    Transfers

    Report: Liverpool To Let Keeper Loris Karius Leave On Free Transfer In January

    3 hours ago
    Aurelien Tchouameni
    Transfers

    Report: Liverpool to Battle With Real Madrid, Chelsea and Juventus for Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni

    3 hours ago
    Naby Keita
    News

    Jurgen Klopp Confirms Naby Keita Will Mostly Likely Miss Liverpool's Champions League Game Against Atletico Madrid

    5 hours ago
    Pedro Goncalves
    Transfers

    Sporting Lisbon Have Named Their Price For Liverpool And Manchester United Target Pedro Goncalves

    5 hours ago