Former Bundesliga Chief Reveals He Could've Signed Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Liverpool hit the jackpot with Mohamed Salah, but former HSV Hamburg chief, Oliver Kreuzer, has said he tried to sign the Egyptian before he became an international superstar.

Mohamed Salah is now regarded as the best player in the world and rightfully so.

The Egyptian started his European career off at Swiss side FC Basel, before earning a move to Chelsea.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

However, we know what Chelsea do with young talents, send them on loan and that's exactly what they did with Mo.

Salah had two successful loans at Fiorentina and Roma, which made the Rome based club sign him on a permanent transfer.

That's when Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp brought him back to the Premier League and he has since become one of the best players to grace the league.

Former Hamburg Chief Speaks About His Plans to Try and Sign Salah

However, his whole career would have panned out different if German side HSV Hamburg had the funds to buy him.

Former Hamburg chief Oliver Kreuzer recently told Sport 1 that he made contact with Salah's representatives to sign him in 2012.

“There were talks with his advisor at the time, Sascha Empacher, about a possible signing,” said Kreuzer.

(Photo by DPA/Sipa USA)

“Mo Salah came to FC Basel from Egypt in 2012, to a club with which I also have a shared past and with which I still maintain the best contacts today.

“A signing was not realistic at the time, firstly because the financial situation at HSV didn’t allow it, and secondly because there were financially strong competitors.

“In any case, you can say that we had a good eye for a player who today embodies world-class.”