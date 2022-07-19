Skip to main content

Former Chelsea And Liverpool Player Tips Jurgen Klopp's Reds To Win Premier League Title

Last year's Premier League was decided by one point for the second time in four years, once again Manchester City being the victors, pipping Liverpool on the last day.

Despite going on an incredible run at the end of the season, Jurgen Klopp's men had to settle for second. The Reds did, however, go on to win a domestic cup double and reach a Champions League final.

In previous years, disappointment has inspired The Reds the following season. After losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in 2018, they went on to win it the year after, beating Tottenham in the final.

Pep Guardiola Jurgen Klopp

The same year, they also came second to Pep Guardiola's side, again, by a point. One game away from an invincible Premier League season and a double. 

Did Liverpool let the setback affect them? Not only did they not let it affect them, but they also used it to inspire them and ended up winning the club's first Premier League title and the first division title in thirty years.

Former Liverpool and Chelsea defender Glen Johnson believes Jurgen Klopp and his boys can do it again and go on and win the league after such disappointment. 

The ex-England international told Genting Casino that his former side can go and become champions this season, but need to beat title rivals Manchester City in the head-to-head matches.

"Liverpool simply need to win their matches against Man City, then the title is theirs.

Liverpool Premier League Trophy Celebrations

"Liverpool didn't do much wrong last season. It's just unfortunate they are up against City at the moment. I can't say where they have to improve but they just have to lose one less game. 

"The points that Liverpool are getting are good enough to win any league at the moment, so I think it could come down to their head-to-head games."

Can Liverpool go again and continue to be successful after such a setback?

