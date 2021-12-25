Former Defender Reveals Why He Signed For Liverpool Despite Interest From Blackburn, Rangers, Chelsea, Newcastle & Notts Forest

Former Liverpool defender Neil Ruddock has revealed interest from a whole host of clubs but has explained the reason he decided to join the Reds at the time.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Ruddock revealed Blackburn, Rangers, Chelsea, Newcastle and Notts Forest were all pushing for his signature but a meeting with Reds boss at the time, Graeme Souness, made the decision for him.

IMAGO / Colorsport

"I had a phone call about Liverpool from Sammy Lee when I was in Portugal. I played with Sammy Lee at Southampton so I knew him very well.

"But I also had Kenny Dalglish at Blackburn calling, Graeme Souness at Liverpool, Walter Smith at Rangers, Glenn Hoddle at Chelsea, Kevin Keegan at Newcastle and Brian Clough at Nottingham Forest. I promised I would speak to everyone and then make my decision.

"I met Kenny on the Monday and then had a meeting with Souness on Tuesday at Anfield. He took me onto the centre circle at Anfield, spun me around and said 'Can you imagine playing here'? I said 'Yeah' - and that was it. I didn't even speak to anyone else."

Ruddock also recalls playing at Anfield when he was 18 and it being an intimidating experience.

"I remember playing against Liverpool at Anfield, and it was not a nice place to go. My first game at Anfield was with Southampton when I was 18.

"Former Red Jimmy Case was my captain and I remember walking onto the pitch and saying to Jimmy 'From corners, is it one hand up for the near post and two hands up for the far post'? He then said 'Let's just get a corner first'."

The central defender went on to make 152 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 12 goals before being sold to West Ham United in the summer of 1998.

