November 12, 2021
‘He’d Be a Lot Cheaper Than Harry Kane’ - Former England Manager Thinks Newcastle Should Sign Liverpool’s Divock Origi

Author:

In a recent interview, former England and Everton manager Sam Allardyce thinks Newcastle United should sign Divock Origi.

Divock Origi's Liverpool career has been filled with a lot of ups and downs. From being the hero against Barcelona to currently not being in the picture.

After the summer transfer window, Jurgen Klopp admitted that he was surprised an offer didn't come in for the Belgium striker.

Divock Origi

"To be 100 percent honest, I thought he would leave in the summer, but the football world is a crazy place and obviously people forgot how good he is." said Klopp.

Since then, Origi hasn't really featured for Liverpool and has only come on as a substitute in Premier League games.

Saying that, he did score two amazing goals against Preston North End and West Ham in recent weeks.

One former Premier League manager has said that Origi should leave Liverpool and that he'd be a cheaper Harry Kane alternative for a lot of clubs.

“I’ve always thought Origi needs to leave Liverpool, and budget-wise, he’d probably be a lot cheaper than a Harry Kane, for example." said Sam Allardyce.

“Even though he’s done a brilliant job for Liverpool, he needs to be a first-team player every week. Perhaps Newcastle could give him that opportunity to flourish.”

