Former England Goalkeeper Paul Robinson Makes Bold Adama Traore to Liverpool Claim

Former England and Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Paul Robinson has claimed that Liverpool should "capitalize" on Wolves star winger Adama Traore's contract situation while speaking to Football insider.

The Spaniard currently has just 18 months remaining on his deal at Molyneux, meaning he could join the Reds as a free transfer at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Despite being available, Traore hasn't started either of Wolves last two Premier League games with manager Bruno Lage instead opting for Barcelona loanee Francisco Trincao on the right-wing. The Wolves boss has said this has nothing to do with his contract situation, however.

When asked if Liverpool should go in for Traore, Robinson said;

“If a player is not playing with a year and a half left on his contract, that is nothing to do with his contract situation. If it was up at the end of the season, I could understand it. He is just not being selected.

“Traore is a player who I really like. He can have a huge impact on games. I think he’s the most improved player over the past few seasons.

“His pace is incredible. He can change defense into attack so quickly. He gives teams another dimension.

“If he is not playing and is refusing to sign a new deal he could leave next year. They will cash in if he is not part of the manager’s plans.

“There may be an opportunity for Liverpool to capitalize. They might be able to tease him away. It would be a massive move for him, and I can see it. I’m sure there will be a lot of suitors.”

Traore could be a good option for the Reds, using his pace and power to progress the ball up the right-hand side of the pitch.

It's also clear that Liverpool will need another attacker, especially when AFCON comes around, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane leaving to play in the tournament.

As it stands, Traore joins the likes of Arnaut Danjuma and Jarrod Bowen on the list of attackers that are admired by Liverpool but only time will tell if they actually make a move for the winger.

