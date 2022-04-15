Former England Player: Thiago Alcantara & Fabinho 'Lucky' Not To Be Sent Off For Liverpool Against Manchester City

Former Aston Villa and England player Gabby Agbonlahor has been speaking about the decision not to punish Liverpool midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho with red cards in the 2-2 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Both players ended the match on a yellow card but Agbonlahor told Football Insider that he thinks they were lucky not to pick up red cards.

“I think they were lucky,”

“Especially with the rules these days where you can’t really tackle like you used to. They will definitely feel lucky to get away with it.

“The referee probably looked at it and thought ‘It’s been a great game, there’s nothing malicious about the tackles, maybe I won’t send the player off’."

Despite not agreeing with the officiating, Agbonlahor believes that the encounter was one of the most entertaining of the season.

“It was a great spectacle for the Premier League, one of the best games I’ve watched this season and I felt very lucky to be there to watch it live. It definitely lived up to the hype.”

The two teams meet again at Wembley on Saturday in the FA Cup semi-final in a match that kicks off at 3.30pm BST.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok