Former Liverpool Champions League winner on Neco Williams Departure

Neco Williams departed Liverpool this summer in a deal worth £18million which ended the welsh international's 15 year stay on Merseyside. Former Liverpool midfielder and winner of the 2005 Uefa Champions League has had his say on the depature.

Williams arrived at Liverpool in 2009 and worked his way through the academy ranks before breaking into Jurgen Klopp's first team setup in the 19/20 season. The welshman then went onto make 33 senior appearances for Liverpool in all competitions before his loan move to Fulham.

Arriving at Craven Cottage in January 22, Neco went on to play 15 times for Marco Silva's side returning two goals and assists in the process, a vital figure in gaining promotion for Fulham to the Premier League for the upcoming campaign.

Upon the announcement of his departure, Williams wrote on his official Instagram "15 years at this special club, thank you for everything @liverpoolfc it’s been an honour to play for this club and to play under Jurgen Klopp. But I’ve now decided to take up a new challenge"

Speaking exclusively with Genting Casino former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann said "Neco Williams is a very good player and he needs game time so I think it was a good move and the right move and he'll help Nottingham Forest massively to stay in the Premier League."

