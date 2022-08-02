Skip to main content

Former Liverpool Champions League winner on Neco Williams Departure

Neco Williams departed Liverpool this summer in a deal worth £18million which ended the welsh international's 15 year stay on Merseyside. Former Liverpool midfielder and winner of the 2005 Uefa Champions League has had his say on the depature.

Williams arrived at Liverpool in 2009 and worked his way through the academy ranks before breaking into Jurgen Klopp's first team setup in the 19/20 season. The welshman then went onto make 33 senior appearances for Liverpool in all competitions before his loan move to Fulham.

Arriving at Craven Cottage in January 22, Neco went on to play 15 times for Marco Silva's side returning two goals and assists in the process, a vital figure in gaining promotion for Fulham to the Premier League for the upcoming campaign.

Neco Williams
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Upon the announcement of his departure, Williams wrote on his official Instagram "15 years at this special club, thank you for everything @liverpoolfc it’s been an honour to play for this club and to play under Jurgen Klopp. But I’ve now decided to take up a new challenge"

Speaking exclusively with Genting Casino former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann said "Neco Williams is a very good player and he needs game time so I think it was a good move and the right move and he'll help Nottingham Forest massively to stay in the Premier League."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Diogo Jota
News

Report: Diogo Jota Closing In On Return To Liverpool Training After Hamstring Injury

By Neil Andrew4 minutes ago
Alisson Becker Adrian Caoimhin Kelleher
Articles

Fulham v Liverpool: Four Selection Dilemmas For Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Premier League Opener

By Neil Andrew19 minutes ago
Roberto Firmino
Quotes

‘If Liverpool Get the Reported £20-25M Fee Then I Can Definitely See Him Leaving’ - Former Player on Roberto Firmino

By Matty Orme58 minutes ago
Glen Johnson
Quotes

'Klopp's managed to compete with a squad like City' - Glen Johnson Gives His Verdict On The Jurgen Klopp Versus Pep Guardiola Debate

By Owen Cummings1 hour ago
Didi Hamann
Quotes

‘The Biggest Issue With Liverpool Is the Lack of an Attacking Midfielder’ - Former Liverpool Midfielder on Worries for the Season

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
didi hamann
Quotes

‘I Don’t Think the Position That Liverpool Were in Last Season Will Be Repeated Any Time Soon’ - Former Liverpool Midfielder on Quadruple Hopes

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
Liverpool, Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola
Quotes

Watch: Hilarious Exchange Between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

‘Welcome To The Premier League’ - Sergio Aguero On When Erling Haaland Came Across Virgil Van Dijk In Liverpool’s Community Shield Victory

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago