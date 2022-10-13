Former Liverpool Forward Urges Liverpool To Go After Red Hot Gabriel Martinelli

Liverpool's latest Premier League outing saw them lose 3-2 away Arsenal, who saw themselves climb back to the top of the league table following their victory.

The standout performer and Player of the match for the gunners was Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli, who opened the scoring for the home side within the opening minute.

Martinelli gave both Trent Alexander-Arnold and his injury replacement Joe Gomez a torrid time throughout the contest, drawing wide praise across pundits, panels and social media.

Now former Liverpool forward Emile Heskey has urged Liverpool to go out and sign the number '11' whilst speaking to Ladbrokes: Fanzone (ViaCaughtOffside).

Heskey said: "I can’t see Arsenal letting Gabriel Martinelli go any time soon, but he’d definitely be someone I would be looking at if I was Liverpool.

If you look at that aggression in his game, and the way he’s played so far this season, there aren’t many out there with his ability. He’s up and down the pitch, non-stop, for 90 minutes. He’s got the ability to drive at players, pull them in and out of positions.

The former England international continued: "He’s confident and comfortable on the ball to a point where, as a defender, you aren’t quite sure whether he’s going to have a shot, put a cross in or take you on. Players like that, you’re always going to want in your team."

It's no secret that Jurgen Klopp has been an admirer of the Brazilian for a while now, however the reds are currently stocked on offensive talent, especially following the summer acquisition of Darwin Nunez.

Many would argue that Liverpool need to refresh their midfield roster before they can go and add another attacker to the squad.

