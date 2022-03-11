‘Absolutely Phenomenal’ - Former Liverpool Midfielder Adam Lallana on Luis Diaz

Former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has praised the Reds' newest signing Luis Diaz.

Liverpool play Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday and current Seagulls and former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has praised one of the Reds' players.

Speaking ahead of the game on Saturday, Lallana called Luis Diaz 'phenomenal' and says how impressed he is with how quickly he has settled to life in Liverpool.

"I still can’t believe how well Diaz has settled," said Lallana.

"I am not sure what his English is like. But coming from a different country in January, and to play the way he has played, is absolutely phenomenal.

"I was at Wembley, to see how he performed, I think he was Liverpool’s best player and most dynamic.

"I actually feel a little embarrassed that I hadn’t heard about him before.

"That just shows the level of recruitment at Liverpool. They have been spot on in that kind of £50million bracket. With Salah, Mane, Firmino and Jota. They have just got it right.”

