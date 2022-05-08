Former Liverpool Midfielder Says West Ham's Declan Rice Would Be The 'Super Athlete' To Replace Captain Jordan Henderson At Liverpool

This season has seen a drop-off from Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. The 31-year-old is going into the latter stages of his career, however, the club gave him a new deal which will continue for another three years.

Throughout his time at Liverpool, Henderson's development and growth have been exceptional, taking the armband of a club legend in Steven Gerrard was no easy task.

The English midfielder hasn't reached Gerrard's level of performance, however, his drive and influence on the team has been just as good. He has been key to every success we have achieved under Jurgen Klopp.

Unfortunately in football, careers do not last long. Towards the end of their careers, footballers tend to drop in performance because of the physical changes and the impact it has.

Jordan Henderson is at the beginning of the end of his incredible career with The Reds. The time for a replacement has come, but who? Jude Bellingham? Aurelien Tchouameni? Gavi? Former player, Danny Murphy, has given his opinion to who he thinks would be the ideal replacement for Liverpool's engine.

The TalkSport pundit believes West Ham star Declan Rice should be the one to be the long-term replacement for Henderson. Speaking to Anfield Watch, Murphy compares Rice to his England teammate, stating that they play similar and that the Chelsea fan could adapt his game at Liverpool

“Rice is a super athlete; he can get box-to-box like Henderson and he leads others around him.

“He doesn’t have to play the holding role, but he could if Fabinho got injured, and I think he could become a great number eight in a better side.

“He’ll be able to get forward more and score goals which he has shown at times. I know he’ll be really expensive, and Liverpool won’t pay that sort of money. But if you’re asking me from a fan’s mindset and a pundit mindset, then if Liverpool were to only sign Declan Rice it would be a phenomenal signing. But as I say I think it would be unlikely.”

