‘The Level of the Team Is Huge, It’s Great’ - Fernando Torres Praises Jurgen Klopp’s Work at Liverpool

Former Liverpool striker and current Atletico Madrid youth coach Fernando Torres has praised the work done by the club and Jurgen Klopp in recent years.

When Fernando Torres signed for Liverpool, the ownership of Tom Hicks and George Gillets had the club in financial turmoil.

Luckily, FSG bailed us out of liquidation by purchasing the club for £300million in 2010.

However, since that dark period, FSG have came a long way. From extending the stadium to making state of the art training facilities.

Even though fans are critical of their transfer investment, the American owners have brought us a long way since 2010.

Something that former Liverpool striker Fernando Torres witnessed from a distance.

Fernando Torres Praises Jurgen Klopp

After the Liverpool v Atletico Madrid game on Wednesday, Torres spoke about the work that Jurgen Klopp and others have put into the club over recent years.

“It’s amazing. From outside you can see all the hard work the club is doing and Jürgen also. The level of the team is huge, it’s great. You can see the people are still enjoying it.

"I think Jürgen understood from the first day the passion of the fans and they put it all together to create a great team.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

“Everybody remembers the team that won the Premier League back, and the Champions League. They are one of the contenders in the last few years; also this season.

“For me, it’s always special to see Liverpool playing and to be back in Liverpool is even more special because it’s the first time I will watch a game here in England since I retired – and it should be here in Liverpool.”

