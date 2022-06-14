Skip to main content
Former Liverpool Player Has Faith In Club's New Sporting Director Julian Ward Amid Nunez Announcement

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has claimed that the Reds new sporting director Julian Ward is showing similar signs to his predecessor in having a huge impact on the club.

Ward who has replaced former sporting director Michael Edwards is about to make a mammoth mark on the club by signing 22-year-old Uruguayan star Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

Julian Ward LFC

Edwards who recently vacated his role at the club after spending 11 years at Anfield made some huge signing's during his tenure including bringing in the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Alisson Becker. 

As reported by the ECHO, Warnock spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live giving his opinion on Ward: 

“It’s one that he (Ward) needed to get over the line (Nunez). How they managed the Sadio Mane situation is also interesting as well." Warnock said. 

“It’s going to be interesting what happens now with the likes of Minamino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, whether those guys will move on.

"Carvalho has come in, whether that was his (Ward's) signing or whether that was something Michael Edwards tried to sort out during the January transfer window.

Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp talking Liverpool

“From what you hear, in and around the club, is that Michael Edwards has taken a backwards step from January onwards ready for Julian Ward to take that step into the first team and to be able to bring players in. 

"He has to continue that trend. This will be a big one (Nunez) for him to get over the line.” 

