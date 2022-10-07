Former Liverpool Player Hopes The Reds To Sign Arsenal Star Gabriel Jesus

Liverpool face top-of-the-table Arsenal after a complete opposite start to their opponents. Whilst Mikel Arteta’s men are in the best form they have been in years, The Reds have struggled to perform at the standards they have set.

Following last season’s cup double and outstanding run in the Premier League and Champions League respectively, Jurgen Klopp was hoping to build on the success this season.

However, a mixture of a poor transfer window, injuries, and underperforming players, Liverpool find themselves in a battle for the top four rather than a title race.

Instead, it is the side Liverpool face on Sunday that are keeping up with Manchester City at the moment.

Jesus To Liverpool?

The Gunners spent very well in the summer unlike the Merseyside club and it is one signing in particular that has impressed former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique, revealing he wants his side to bring the player to Anfield.

Gabriel Jesus has hit the ground running since joining the North London side, being a key part of their resurgence to the top.

The former Newcastle and Liverpool left-back tweeted a stat comparison between Jesus and his fellow Brazilian Roberto Firmino.

Enrique’s tweet was asking if Firmino should receive more credit with better stats that the Arsenal man but ended by revealing that he wished Jesus did play for his former side.

