Former Liverpool Player Is 'Sure' That Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham Wants To Play For Jurgen Klopp's Side

Jude Bellingham has been on Liverpool's radar for quite some time now, with the Borussia Dortmund youngster being top of the list for The Reds. Can Jurgen Klopp get his man this summer?

Reports have suggested that the English midfielder would love a move to Anfield and to work with Jurgen Klopp. There is certainly potential there for the move to happen, but it is uncertain when The Reds will make a move for him.

Declan Rice Jude Bellingham Jordan Henderson

However, Liverpool's Times correspondent Paul Joyce did report that Liverpool's incoming business this transfer window is over, which has been backed up by further reports. 

This has caused confusion within the fanbase as the vast majority see the midfield options going into this season as the biggest problem throughout the squad. 

Liverpool's current midfield options include a couple of injury-prone players, youngsters, and some coming towards the latter stages of their careers. 

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham seems to fit everything Liverpool need in that area of the field and would make the most sense in terms of bringing in someone new. 

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has had his say on the situation. The Spanish left-back states that the transfer fee may become a problem, however, is '100% sure' that the Borussia Dortmund midfielder wants to play for The Reds.

"The problem will always be transfer fee. Salary and the player wanted to come and play for us I'm 100% sure about it but transfer fee is going to be a problem if the numbers is the ones they are talking about."

