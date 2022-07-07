Skip to main content

Former Liverpool Player Urges Jurgen Klopp To Let Go Of Two Reliable Players

Liverpool's transfer window hasn't been as glamourous as some may have predicted. The Reds have been reported to have finished incoming transfers and have filtered out a few players on the way.

With pre-season training already underway, it seems Jurgen Klopp pretty much has the squad of players he will be working with for the upcoming season. 

Rhys Williams Nat Phillips Alisson

However, there are still possibilities of outgoings, which could include two very reliable players. If it was up to ex-Red Joe Enrique that would be the case.

The former Liverpool left-back spoke about pair Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams on Twitter, stating that he is grateful for both of them stepping up when the club needed them, however, it is time for them to 'move on.'

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Virgil van Dijk Joe Gomez

“So grateful to these two players because when we needed them the most, they were there and thanks to them we played the Champions League last season. But obviously, I think it’s time for both of them to move on but a very big thank you to these two. 100 percent.”

With Joe Gomez being tied down to a new contract, where does the future lie for both Phillips and Williams, who were both sensational when Liverpool were struggling with injuries just last year?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Joe Gomez
Quotes

'Joe Is An Outstanding Talent' - Jurgen Klopp Delighted By News That Joe Gomez Has Signed A New Contract At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew6 minutes ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Articles

Liverpool Journalist Still Thinks Club Will Bring In A Midfielder This Summer

By Owen Cummings7 minutes ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Anthony Gordon
Quotes

'He Can Play On The Right-Wing And In Midfield' - Pundit On A Possible Position Change For Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Kansas City Wizards head coach Peter Vermes on the sideline in full pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness.
Articles

MLS Attempt To Stop Time Wasting With New Rule | Will The Premier League And The Rest Of The World Adopt It?

By Drew Alexander Ross1 hour ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Were Interested In Bringing Raheem Sterling Back To Anfield Before He Agreed Personal Terms With Chelsea

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
imago1010783856h
Articles

Opinion: How Joe Gomez's New Deal Highlights Liverpool's Elite Mentality

By Alex Caddick2 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
Articles

Former Fulham Players Harvey Elliott And Fabio Carvalho Reunite In Training

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
Joe Gomez
News

News: Defender Joe Gomez Signs New Long-Term Contract With Liverpool

By Owen Cummings3 hours ago