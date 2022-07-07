Former Liverpool Player Urges Jurgen Klopp To Let Go Of Two Reliable Players
Liverpool's transfer window hasn't been as glamourous as some may have predicted. The Reds have been reported to have finished incoming transfers and have filtered out a few players on the way.
With pre-season training already underway, it seems Jurgen Klopp pretty much has the squad of players he will be working with for the upcoming season.
However, there are still possibilities of outgoings, which could include two very reliable players. If it was up to ex-Red Joe Enrique that would be the case.
The former Liverpool left-back spoke about pair Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams on Twitter, stating that he is grateful for both of them stepping up when the club needed them, however, it is time for them to 'move on.'
Read More
“So grateful to these two players because when we needed them the most, they were there and thanks to them we played the Champions League last season. But obviously, I think it’s time for both of them to move on but a very big thank you to these two. 100 percent.”
With Joe Gomez being tied down to a new contract, where does the future lie for both Phillips and Williams, who were both sensational when Liverpool were struggling with injuries just last year?
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- NBA Star LeBron James Responds Mohamed Salah Signing A New Contract With Liverpool
- 'He's Very Ambitious In Terms Of Targets' - Former Liverpool Player On Mohamed Salah Contract Extension
- Image: Fabinho's Wife Rebeca Tavares Has New Liverpool Shirt Waiting For Superstar Music Artist Alicia Keys Ahead Of Madrid Gig
- 'The Smart Money Is On Liverpool' - Former International Manager Thinks Jude Bellingham Could Be Destined For Anfield
- Retrospective: Fernando Torres Signs For Liverpool On This Day 15 Years Ago
- Revealed: New Liverpool Away Kit Design Leaked For 2022/23 Season
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |