Former Liverpool Player Urges Jurgen Klopp To Let Go Of Two Reliable Players

Liverpool's transfer window hasn't been as glamourous as some may have predicted. The Reds have been reported to have finished incoming transfers and have filtered out a few players on the way.

With pre-season training already underway, it seems Jurgen Klopp pretty much has the squad of players he will be working with for the upcoming season.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, there are still possibilities of outgoings, which could include two very reliable players. If it was up to ex-Red Joe Enrique that would be the case.

The former Liverpool left-back spoke about pair Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams on Twitter, stating that he is grateful for both of them stepping up when the club needed them, however, it is time for them to 'move on.'

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

“So grateful to these two players because when we needed them the most, they were there and thanks to them we played the Champions League last season. But obviously, I think it’s time for both of them to move on but a very big thank you to these two. 100 percent.”

With Joe Gomez being tied down to a new contract, where does the future lie for both Phillips and Williams, who were both sensational when Liverpool were struggling with injuries just last year?

