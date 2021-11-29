‘Jude Bellingham Would Fit In Perfectly’ - Peter Crouch on Who Liverpool Should Sign Next Summer

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham recently and former Reds striker Peter Crouch thinks he'll be the perfect fit.

When Georginio Wijnaldum departed Anfield last season, Liverpool fans were hoping the club would bring in a replacement.

However, Gini's 'replacement' seemed to end up being Harvey Elliott.

This angered a lot of fans but to be fair, Harvey Elliott was on fire before his horrific injury.

Despite Elliott playing well, once he got injured it highlighted the need even more for a world-class midfield talent.

One player that has constantly been linked with a move to Anfield is Borussia Dortmund's 18-year-old wonderkid Jude Bellingham.

It's not a secret that his whole family are Liverpool fans and Steven Gerrard is his idol but that doesn't mean he'll sign for the Reds.

Despite that, former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch thinks that Bellingham would be the 'perfect' fit for Liverpool.

"Next summer will be interesting, Liverpool feel like they are due a big one, and you're possibly looking at something extra in midfield.

Jude Bellingham would fit in perfectly as long as it is not to the detriment of Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones."

