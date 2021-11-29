Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

‘Jude Bellingham Would Fit In Perfectly’ - Peter Crouch on Who Liverpool Should Sign Next Summer

Author:

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham recently and former Reds striker Peter Crouch thinks he'll be the perfect fit.

When Georginio Wijnaldum departed Anfield last season, Liverpool fans were hoping the club would bring in a replacement.

However, Gini's 'replacement' seemed to end up being Harvey Elliott.

This angered a lot of fans but to be fair, Harvey Elliott was on fire before his horrific injury.

Jude Bellingham

Despite Elliott playing well, once he got injured it highlighted the need even more for a world-class midfield talent.

One player that has constantly been linked with a move to Anfield is Borussia Dortmund's 18-year-old wonderkid Jude Bellingham.

Read More

It's not a secret that his whole family are Liverpool fans and Steven Gerrard is his idol but that doesn't mean he'll sign for the Reds.

Despite that, former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch thinks that Bellingham would be the 'perfect' fit for Liverpool.

"Next summer will be interesting, Liverpool feel like they are due a big one, and you're possibly looking at something extra in midfield. 

Jude Bellingham would fit in perfectly as long as it is not to the detriment of Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jude Bellingham
Interviews

‘Jude Bellingham Would Fit In Perfectly’ - Peter Crouch on Who Liverpool Should Sign Next Summer

1 minute ago
Alisson Becker
News

Ballon d'Or Awards 2021 - Ten Man Shortlist For The Lev Yashin Award - Donnarumma, Ederson, Neuer, Courtois And More

6 minutes ago
Ibrahima Konate Liverpool Pre-season
News

'Nervous': Journalist Questionably Slams Ibrahima Konate After Southampton Win

31 minutes ago
Kopa Trophy
News

Watch: Ballon d'Or Awards - The Ten Man Shortlist For the Kopa Trophy - Bellingham, Pedri, Musiala, Reyna, Gravenberch And Others

1 hour ago
Ballon D'or
News

Ballon d'Or Award 2021 - Who Is On The 30 Man Shortlist? Messi, Ronaldo, Salah, Neymar And Others

1 hour ago
Pittsburgh Penguins NHL
News

Report: Liverpool Owners FSG Sign Purchase Agreement To Take Control Of NHL Team Pittsburgh Penguins

2 hours ago
Ballon D'or
News

Ballon d'Or Awards 2021: How to Watch/Live Stream - UK, US, India

4 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
Non LFC

'Bring Back Ole' - Fans React To Ralf Rangnick Appointment At Manchester United

4 hours ago