Former Liverpool Star John Barnes Believes Borussia Dortmund Are Bluffing On Price Of Jude Bellingham

Liverpool’s desire to sign Jude Bellingham is football’s worst kept secret, with reports claiming the club failed to convince Borussia Dortmund to sell this summer.

The English youngster has various links with Liverpool including his idolising of Steven Gerrard and close friendship with captain Jordan Henderson.

Next summer is said to be the time The Reds finally put the saga to an end and move for their long-term target.

However, with recent reports suggesting his current club is set to offer him a new contract and other huge clubs in the mix, it will be not simple to get the deal done.

Borussia Dortmund Lying?

In an interview with BonusCodeBets, John Barnes claimed he believes that Borussia Dortmund may have set the £131m price tag on Jude Bellingham but will accept less than £100m.

Barnes reveals he thinks that his former side would be able to get the English talent at a cut price of £80m

“If you’re prepared to pay it, you’re worth what someone is prepared to pay. If you have to pay £80million you pay £80million or you pay £60million.

“It won’t be £130million. That’s what they’re talking about but of course when you’re looking at Dortmund and what they sell players for of course they try and say that he’s £130million.

“They may say they want £200million and take £70/£80milion we don’t know. But in terms of being up there around the mark of one of the most expensive players then yes he is absolutely worth it.”

