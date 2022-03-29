Skip to main content
Manchester City Legend Yaya Toure Reveals His Close Friendship With Jurgen Klopp As His Former Team Set For Intense Title Race With Liverpool

The title race between Liverpool and Manchester City is building up to be one of the most intense and exciting the Premier League has seen. Both clubs go head to head at the Etihad on Sunday 10th April, which is to be a defining moment in what has been a thrilling season so far.

As the final international break is coming to a close, all eyes will be focused back onto domestic football and where better to look than the best league in the world. Between a relegation battle, top four race, and a title race, it is all to play for in the remaining fixtures. 

Jurgen Klopp's men are to face Watford in Saturday's dinnertime kick-off which could see the Reds go top of the league and put all the pressure onto their title rivals. 

Jordan Henderson Jurgen Klopp

The level the German has taken his Reds side is nothing less than incredible and it has not gone unnoticed. Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure believes Liverpool are strong.

Toure reveals to The Times that he messages Jurgen Klopp his side win, despite being 'a City fan.' Could his friendship with the Liverpool boss lea

“Liverpool are so, so strong. Klopp, when he wins games, I text him and he is delighted and he always invites me (to meet him) and texts me back. Does this guy rest? I don’t think so, he loves football. He’s a top, top, guy.

“Liverpool and (Manchester) City are separated by one point and they are going to fight until the end. I hope City will win it because I am City fan, but it’s so unpredictable and Liverpool are so, so strong.”

