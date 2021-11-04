Former Manchester United Player Louis Saha On Whether Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Deserves Ballon D'Or

Former Manchester United player and France international Louis Saha has been speaking about whether Liverpool's Mohamed Salah would be a deserving winner of this year's Ballon d'Or award.

The Egyptian has been in scintillating form so far this season scoring 15 goals in all competitions which leaves Liverpool a point off the top of the Premier League and already qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Saha was speaking to gamblingdeals.com when he discussed the Egyptian's chances.

Saha On Open Ballon d'Or Contest This Year

“I really love his game. Whether he’s playing for Liverpool or not, I respect him and wish him luck."

“When you look at the Ballon d’Or, especially this year, people are saying Ronaldo and Messi are not the favourites in the same way as before. Anyone can win it."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Saha On Salah's Chances And Rivals For Award

The Frenchman spoke about whether he feels 29 year old Salah deserves the award.

“Mo Salah deserves it if he wins it, the stats speak for themselves."

“The dedication he has for the game, the consistency he’s had... yes, I can back him."

Saha went on to talk about who else he thinks could deserve the prestigious award.

"There is another player whose chances have not been helped by the performance of his team but Karim Benzema, for me, has been unbelievable in a Real Madrid side that isn’t at its best."

"What he’s done for France… you can ask anyone, especially given the pressure is so high, there’s so much going on. And despite that, to have that quality and finesse… he plays like he’s making art. I’m so consistently impressed and he works so hard."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook