November 9, 2021
Former Manchester United Player Rio Ferdinand Makes Claim About Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk

Author:

Former Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand has been giving his view on the return from injury of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

The ex England international was speaking after Liverpool lost 3-2 to West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday, their first defeat in 26 games.

Michail Antonio, Virgil van Dijk

'Teething Problems'

On his Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE youtube channel, the former Red Devil said he thinks it's normal that Van Dijk will experience some issues as he returns from such a long term injury.

"Yes there’s going to be teething problems, that’s going to happen because he’s been out for so long and he’s just getting his feet wet again."

"There's no doubt in my mind Virgil’s best year would stack up against most centre-backs, but you don’t get judged on that best year, you get judged over that period of time."

Best Centre-Back In The World

Despite the fact that the 30 year old might not be back to his absolute best, Ferdinand was clear that he still rates him as the best centre-back in world football.

"I think you’ve got to think you’re the guy, you’ve got to think you’re the best and I think Virgil, he’s the best centre-back in the world."

“But I still believe if there’s a game right now today and I need a centre-back, my first centre-back on the list would be him."

