Liverpool To Break Transfer Record According To Former Chelsea And Marseille Forward

Liverpool are set to lose Sadio Mane this summer and replacing him will be very difficult. Do The Reds replace the Senegalese forward with an up-and-coming striker or do they spend the cash to get a like-for-like replacement?

A month away from the summer transfer window opening and transfer speculation is in full swing. Jurgen Klopp's objective will be to not only replace outgoing players but also to add to what they have already got, as they look to add more success.

Midfield and forward areas are a priority for the club, with links to huge names such as Jude Bellingham, Darwin Nunez, and Gavi being reported.

FSG and the Liverpool board, however, have never spent huge amounts since taking over the Merseyside club, instead holding off certain transfers due to the asking price of other teams.

This will change this summer says well-known pundit. Speaking on talkSPORT, former Chelsea and Marseille striker Tony Cascarino, stated that he believes Liverpool will break their own transfer record, especially if they are to replace superstar Sadio Mane.

“I'm not scared. League Cup winners, FA Cup winners, final of the Champions League, and 92 points in the Premier League.

“I trust in the recruitment team at Liverpool and this time last summer I remember talking about Gini Wijnaldum, he was a big player - not as big as Mane, one of Liverpool’s best.

"It does happen, big clubs do lose very important players, it’s what you do to replace them. I think Liverpool have started that process by bringing in Jota and Luis Diaz.

“I will be amazed if by the end of this transfer window Liverpool haven’t broken their own transfer record. I will be amazed.”

