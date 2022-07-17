Former Player Insists He Does Not Regret His Time at Liverpool

PSV Eindhoven defender Ki-Jana Hoever has insisted he does not regret his time spent at Liverpool, despite only 4 appearances for the reds.

Hoever joined Liverpool in December 2018 and Jurgen Klopp described him as ''A Joy To Watch.''

Hoever failed to make the cut within Klopps' side and was eventually sold to Wolverhampton Wanderers in September 2019 for an initial fee of £9million with £4.5million in add-ons a fee that has the potential to total £13.5million with a 15% sell-on clause also included.

Hoever failed to make the impact at Wolves that he will of hoped only featuring 25 times total for the club in his 2 years at the Molineux and has found himself out on loan this summer to PSV in the Dutch Eredivise.

'The Best Plan'

“Liverpool came up with the best plan in my eyes, Everyone thinks it was about the money, but I felt they valued me more at Liverpool than at Ajax at the time,'' he told ESPN via SportsWitness

Hoever has made the loan move back to his native Netherlands in a bid for more playing time citing it was PSV's new coach Ruud Van Nistelrooy being the main reason behind his switch.

''It just makes an impression when Ruud van Nistelrooij wants you, The way he talks about football appealed to me, but also the goals he has set for next season'' he told ESPN

