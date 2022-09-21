Skip to main content
Former Player 'Not Surprised' Liverpool Midfielder Wasn't Called Up By England

IMAGO / Sportimage

Harvey Elliott was picked for England's under-21s despite claims for a senior call up.
After a positive start to the season, there were calls for Harvey Elliott to be called up to the senior England squad by Gareth Southgate for the upcoming internationals against Italy and Germany.

The 19-year-old has shown great maturity with his performances during a difficult period for Liverpool which has seen them struggle over the early weeks of the season.

Despite impressing, Elliott did not make the senior squad but has been picked by Lee Carsley for the under 21s. Former Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson told Genting Casino he is not surprised by the decision but believes his time will come.

"I’m not surprised Elliott isn’t in the squad now but I definitely think he will be at some point in the future. I enjoy watching him. Every time he gets the ball it looks like something is going to happen.

"He’s a bit like Jack Wilshere, great in small spaces. If he carries on as he is now, blimey he’ll be banging on the door for the World Cup."

LFCTR Verdict

Elliott deserves praise for his start to the season where he has been one of a few shining lights in a struggling Liverpool team.

It may be too late for him for this year's World Cup but it would be a big surprise if he is not in contention for a place in Southgate' squad post the competition in Qatar.

