January 3, 2022
'Fitting To Klopp's Style' - Former Premier League Goalkeeper Paul Robinson Urges Liverpool To Sign Villareal's Arnaut Danjuma

Author:

Former England Goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Villareal's Arnaut Danjuma would be an ideal signing for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Arnaut Danjuma has impressed under Unai Emery at Villareal since joining them last Summer from English Championship side Bournemouth.

The talented winger has only 5 goals in the league this season, but his performances have been a standout, in what has been a disappointing season so far for the La Liga side.

Arnaut Danjuma

Last month, Unai Emery compared the Nigerian forward (who plays for Netherlands) to the both Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former West Brom and Blackburn goalkeeper shares his admiration for Danjuma, also stating that he would suit Jurgen Klopp's style at Liverpool.

“I have been really impressed with him at Villarreal.

“He’s been brilliant under Unai Emery in a team that has done really well in recent years.

Read More

“I don’t think he is a player who would improve Liverpool’s starting XI straight away though.

"There is a lot of games for a club like Liverpool though so he would have a role to play. 

"He would not be one of the first names on the team sheet. But he’s certainly a player who would add value to their squad.

“I could see him fitting into Klopp’s style of play. I think he’d do well.”

