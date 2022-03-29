Skip to main content
Former Premier League Player Urges Arsenal And England Forward Bukayo Saka To Wait On Contract Amid Liverpool Links

Bukayo Saka has a decision to make when Arsenal offer him a new contract. With Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp showing clear interest in the England international, the forward will have to decide on the next step in his career. 

Arsenal's season has developed incredibly, from being called 'relegation battlers' by rivals early on to now favourites for fourth and a place in the Champions League. 

Talented forward Bukayo Saka has played a big part in their revival and is being considered by the fanbase to be the player of the season for their club. 

Bukayo Saka

His performances for the London-based side has sparked conversations about him being offered a new lucrative contract, before it is too late. 

Liverpool have been reported to show interest in Saka, with manager Jurgen Klopp being a huge fan. Former Leeds and Middlesbrough forward has told Football Insider Bukayo Saka to hold on contract talks and leave his options open. 

“Right now, if I was Saka, I’d be holding out on the contract I’ve already got. I’d be seeing if we are in the Champions League and then having discussions with the manager.

“Champions League football, for me, is huge, especially when someone’s playing at the top of the game. Someone that’s so important, someone so young.

“For me, playing the way he’s playing, I wouldn’t be thinking about another contract just yet. I’d be thinking of doing my very best for Arsenal.

“If we get in the Champions League, that’s where I want to play, then contract negotiations can start.”

