Former Premier League Referee Gives Verdict On Virgil van Dijk Tackle In Merseyside Derby

Mark Halsey on the Dutchman's foul on Amadou Onana in Liverpool's 0-0 draw against Everton at the weekend.

Liverpool and Everton drew 0-0 on Saturday in an enthralling Merseyside derby and one of the major talking points was Virgil van Dijk's second-half tackle on Amadou Onana.

Virgil van Dijk

In an action-packed match, both teams went close on a number of occasions with both goalkeepers in scintillating form.

The Toffees hit the inside of the post in the first half through Tom Davies before Conor Coady saw a goal ruled out for offside in the 71st minute.

Liverpool forced Jordan Pickford into a string of outstanding saves and hit the woodwork themselves three times.

The tackle from Liverpool's 31-year-old defender van Dijk on Onana was one of many talking points on the Premier League officiating over the weekend.

The Dutchman tried to stop Everton's new signing from breaking through and caught him on the ankle with a nasty-looking challenge for which he was awarded a yellow card by referee Anthony Taylor.

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey responded to a question on Twitter about the tackle by claiming that if Taylor had sent van Dijk off, it wouldn't have been overturned by VAR.

LFCTR Verdict

The tackle was not a good one but probably the fact it didn't have a great amount of force and it wasn't high up the shin saved him from a red card.

Halsey is right however that if he had been sent off, it's extremely doubtful VAR would have intervened to overturn the decision.

