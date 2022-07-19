Skip to main content

Former Premier League Star Backs Jurgen Klopp's Plans For Darwin Nunez

Liverpool's signing of Darwin Nunez was a huge statement by the club, but with that comes huge pressure. The Uruguayan came in to replace star forward Sadio Mane, who made a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp, The Reds have rarely got a transfer wrong, most of the players either reaching past their potential. 

The standout signings are Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, and Alisson Becker, two of which came with huge price tags, have played major roles in taking the club back to the top.

Barcelona Jurgen Klopp Virgil van Dijk Mohamed Salah

From the scouts to the coaching team around the manager, Liverpool's staff in the background have done incredibly well to create this world-class team it has now, with additions usually just slotting right in.

This summer, Liverpool have signed three new players, Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsey. Losing Sadio Mane, however, is a huge change, leaving Nunez with big shoes to fill.

Former Premier League keeper Paul Robinson has had his say on Jurgen Klopp's plans for the clinical striker. Speaking for Football Insider, the former England no.1 revealed his faith in the German's handling of his new star.

"You will see very early on what the manager’s plans are for him. Klopp has got a natural ability of seeing a player’s character and seeing what he is capable of and ready for.

“Some players he gives time to and some players he breaks into the side gently.

Darwin Nunez

“The likes of (Luis) Diaz and (Virgil) van Dijk have come straight into the side. I cannot think of a January signing having more of an impact than Van Dijk. Both of those players looked like they had been at Liverpool for two or three seasons.

“Klopp has the ability to do that. We will see in the first two games of the season as to what Klopp’s plans are for Nunez.”

Will we see Jurgen Klopp get the best out of Darwin Nunez and what will that mean for the rest of the league?

Liverpool

