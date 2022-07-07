Skip to main content

Ex-Red States That Both Declan Rice And Jude Bellingham Would Be The Best Long-Term Options For Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and West Ham's Declan Rice should be the players that Liverpool have in mind for the long-term plan, that is what a former Red midfielder believes. 

Jurgen Klopp's search for a midfielder may have to be on hold for another sumemer, but who is that midfielder?

The reported likely candidate is Jude Bellingham, however, the club have been linked with many others on the way. Declan Rice, Gavi, and Florian Neuhaus ar among those names. 

Jude Bellingham

Former Liverpool midfielder and now pundit Danny Murphy spoke to Anfield Watch about the club's midfield conundrum. He believes that Jurgen Klopp has enough numbers to pick from this season.

“We’re always looking for perfection and would Liverpool want to bring in someone in midfield to make that area that little bit more competitive? Probably, in an ideal world, but I don’t think it’s a necessity. Because when you look at the numbers, it’s not as scarce as you think.

"Longer-term they will be looking at someone like Declan Rice to replace Henderson in that holding role. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"And Jude Bellingham is a wonderful talent who can play anywhere in the middle of the park. Would he add quality and excitement and competition? Yes.

Declan Rice

Murphy went on to talk about Jude Bellingham in particular, saying that Liverpool will be keeping an eye on the English youngster. 

"I think Bellingham will be courted by lots of clubs and Liverpool aren’t daft, they will be keeping an eye on the situation.

"But for one more season in that midfield area, I wouldn’t be that concerned. There is enough there and I’m sure Klopp will believe in some of the young lads as well.”

Would Liverpool be able to land both Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice? Imagine.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Virgil Van Dijk Joe Gomez Joel Matip
Quotes

'The Sky Is The Limit' - Joe Gomez Looking To Win It All After Signing New Liverpool Contract

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Rhys Williams Nat Phillips Alisson
Quotes

Former Liverpool Player Urges Jurgen Klopp To Let Go Of Two Reliable Players

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Joe Gomez
Quotes

'Joe Is An Outstanding Talent' - Jurgen Klopp Delighted By News That Joe Gomez Has Signed A New Contract At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Articles

Liverpool Journalist Still Thinks Club Will Bring In A Midfielder This Summer

By Owen Cummings1 hour ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Anthony Gordon
Quotes

'He Can Play On The Right-Wing And In Midfield' - Pundit On A Possible Position Change For Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Kansas City Wizards head coach Peter Vermes on the sideline in full pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness.
Articles

MLS Attempts To Stop Time Wasting With New Rule | Will The Premier League And The Rest Of The World Adopt It?

By Drew Alexander Ross2 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Were Interested In Bringing Raheem Sterling Back To Anfield Before He Agreed Personal Terms With Chelsea

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
imago1010783856h
Articles

Opinion: How Joe Gomez's New Deal Highlights Liverpool's Elite Mentality

By Alex Caddick3 hours ago