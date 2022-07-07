Ex-Red States That Both Declan Rice And Jude Bellingham Would Be The Best Long-Term Options For Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and West Ham's Declan Rice should be the players that Liverpool have in mind for the long-term plan, that is what a former Red midfielder believes.

Jurgen Klopp's search for a midfielder may have to be on hold for another sumemer, but who is that midfielder?

The reported likely candidate is Jude Bellingham, however, the club have been linked with many others on the way. Declan Rice, Gavi, and Florian Neuhaus ar among those names.

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Former Liverpool midfielder and now pundit Danny Murphy spoke to Anfield Watch about the club's midfield conundrum. He believes that Jurgen Klopp has enough numbers to pick from this season.

“We’re always looking for perfection and would Liverpool want to bring in someone in midfield to make that area that little bit more competitive? Probably, in an ideal world, but I don’t think it’s a necessity. Because when you look at the numbers, it’s not as scarce as you think.

"Longer-term they will be looking at someone like Declan Rice to replace Henderson in that holding role.

"And Jude Bellingham is a wonderful talent who can play anywhere in the middle of the park. Would he add quality and excitement and competition? Yes.

IMAGO / PA Images

Murphy went on to talk about Jude Bellingham in particular, saying that Liverpool will be keeping an eye on the English youngster.

"I think Bellingham will be courted by lots of clubs and Liverpool aren’t daft, they will be keeping an eye on the situation.

"But for one more season in that midfield area, I wouldn’t be that concerned. There is enough there and I’m sure Klopp will believe in some of the young lads as well.”

Would Liverpool be able to land both Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice? Imagine.

