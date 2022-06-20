Liverpool Are 'Future-Proofing' With New Signing According to Premier League Favourite

Liverpool are 'future-proofing' themselves with the arrival of Darwin Nunez according to Premier League favorite Ben Foster.

"Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez, I’ve only seen probably what most people have seen, the games he’s played for Benfica in the Champions League and he looks a player, he looks absolutely incredible," Foster said on his podcast, Fozcast.

"One thing you’ve got to say about Liverpool, they don’t get many transfers wrong especially big boys, they don’t get many transfers wrong."

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"He’s a striker, a front-three, left-winger, he looks like he will run his socks off. If Liverpool's past players they’ve bought in that position are anything to go by then he’s a sure-fire hit and guaranteed to score a few goals."

Nunez is the Reds record signing, arriving from Benfica for a fee that could reach €100 million if all the add-ons are paid.

Grabbing 26 goals in 28 league games in Portugal last term, the striker has Reds fans excited as they look to see what life will look like without the departing Sadio Mane.

As for Foster, many thought a move to Liverpool could make sense for the 39-year-old following his release from Watford, taking the spot of fellow veteran Adrian in the squad for the new season.

