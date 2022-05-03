'Four More Years Of These Kind Of Seasons' - Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Discusses Jurgen Klopp's New Deal

Ahead of the Champions League semi-final, second leg against Villarreal on Tuesday, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been speaking about Jurgen Klopp's new contract at the club.

In a surprise move, the German extended his stay at the Merseyside club for another four years meaning he will be in place until at least 2026.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Alexander-Arnold was speaking in the pre-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com) ahead of the trip to Spain when he said he hopes the extra time Klopp spends at the club will see a continuation of the success they have enjoyed under the 54 year old.

"Hopefully those extra two years are just as successful as the ones we’ve had with him so far. I always feel it’s been an increase in success every season we’ve had.

"This season is a special one so far going into this final run of fixtures and we can really make it something special for us. It gives us that boost that hopefully we’ve got four more years of these kind of seasons to come."

Alexander-Arnold also described how the players found out about the news but admitted they have taken it in their stride with matters on the pitch taking priority.

"We were all at home, to be fair. It wasn’t like a big celebration, ‘Oh, the gaffer’s staying for another two years, let’s all have a party.’ It was somewhere in between.

"I feel it’s hard for news to really sink in when games are so thick and fast. I think there will come a point when we’re able to settle down and say, ‘That was good news for us, something we wanted to hear.’ But I think even the manager wouldn’t have wanted it to distract us or take our focus away from the games."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |