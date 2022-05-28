Francesco Totti - 'I Hope Liverpool Win The Champions League...Mohamed Salah Is My Friend & So Is Alisson'

Roma and Italy legend Francesco Totti has said he hopes Liverpool win the Champions League final on Saturday as he supports his former teammates Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Reds will play against Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid in the final that takes place in the Stade de France, Paris, and kicks off at 8pm BST.

As reported by Ismael Mahmoud, Totti, speaking from Egypt explained the reason he wants Liverpool to win the trophy is that he is friends with Mohamed Salah and keeper Alison Becker after having played with them at Roma.

‘I hope Liverpool win the Champions League today because Mohamed Salah is my friend, and so is Alisson.’

Should Jurgen Klopp’s team emerge victorious, it will be Liverpool’s seventh European Cup triumph. They know they face a tough test however after Los Blancos despatched PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City in the knockout stages.

