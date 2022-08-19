Skip to main content

'Francesco Totti Makes '€200Million' Claim About Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Roma and Italy legend Francesco Totti has spoken in glowing terms about former teammate, Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah.

Francesco Totti

The forwards lined up together for Serie A club Roma during the two seasons before the Egyptian signed for Liverpool in 2017.

Totti told Egyptian TV (via Football Italia) that in his opinion, Salah is one of the top ten players in world football.

“Salah is one of the ten best players in the world and I have a relationship with him that goes beyond football. Messi and Ronaldo remain. They are two different players, Messi is more technical, Ronaldo is more of a team man.”

Mohamed Salah Cristiano Ronaldo
The Italian also explained that he knew Salah would kick on with his career when he joined Liverpool, and if he was a club owner, the 30-year-old is so good that he would pay at least €200million for his services.

“Salah before being a great player, is an exceptional guy, humble, polite, and always available. With us he had had a great season, I knew that if he went to a team like Liverpool he would become even stronger."

This is indeed high praise from a legend of Italian football who Salah clearly made a huge impression on from both a professional and personal perspective.

