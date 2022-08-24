FSG Ownership: Boston Red Sox Fan Honest View | Liverpool | John W Henry

LFCTR spoke to a Boston Red Sox fan about the ownership of Fenway Sports Group, who own the MLB side as well as Liverpool Football Club.

Since the arrival of John Henry and FSG, Liverpool have progressed massively from a top four team at best to a team challenging for major honours.

However, since the journey back up to the top, the lack of backing and ambition from the club has seen The Reds show signs of dropping back into the pack.

Bringing in Jurgen Klopp and a brilliant recruitment team is FSG's greatest achievement with the Merseyside club.

On the other hand, the sell-to-buy policy, attempts to start a European Super league, and lack of involvement with the fans and community has cast major doubts over their priorities and love for the club.

Boston Red Sox and Liverpool are both owned by John W Henry and Fenway Sports Group, but according to the fanbase, the similarities don't end there.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking with Red Seat Radio, who are a fan channel for Boston Red Sox, LFTR were told some incredible truths about the ownership of FSG and the comparisons between the journey and running of both the baseball and football clubs are uncanny.

"Okay I don't know a ton about FSG as a whole but I do know a whole lot about FSG as the owners of the Boston Red Sox."

"Throughout their time as owners of the Red, Sox FSG has brought 4 World Series titles to the city of Boston. The most out of any baseball franchise in that time span and broke a 86 year curse.

"So historically when looking at the Fenway Sports Group and the Boston Red Sox they have done a lot for this team and for this city.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

"From there it has been a bit of mixed bag. We as Red Sox fans were used to our owners being very vocal and involved. There was a time where a part owner would always be at a game and would speak up about issues relating to this Red Sox team.

"As of late those factors have been missing. They have been more of a distant ownership group and I think a lot of fans took that personally and negatively.

"This season the frustrations with the Front Office and Particularly the ownership group reached a boiling point. Due in large part to the non competitive offers to our two cornerstone players."

"In particular Rafael Devers who is a generational talent and when doing well is a top 5 hitter in baseball. He was offered a well below market value contract from the team and rightfully so denied it.

"Now Devers is going into an offseason where his pay day has only increased and Red Sox fans are now fearful that this ownership group no longer wants to spend that money to keep talent like Rafael Devers in this city."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"Then you have Xander Bogaerts, who at the beginning of the year was offered the same contract that he has now but add in 1 more year where he gets paid 4 million dollars more.

"To a guy who had already taken a pay cut to play for this team and a guy who has been the leader of this team since Pedroia went down, that is a slap in the face.

"Now his contract situation is a little bit different as he has had a down year and isn’t in the same tier of talent and Devers is, but still as a fan of the Red Sox this feels like a slap in the face not only to Xander but to us as well.

"There were other little moves that attributed to the frustrations as well. We let a power hitter that elevated this team walk, they never really made an effort to go out and get an elite caliber pitcher, the bullpen was never truly solidified, yet you sign enough people to get yourself over the luxury tax. Why the hesitancy? Why not go all in?

"I think on top of it all when you are looking at the FSG as a whole in regards to the Boston Red Sox, Red Sox fans feel no sense of direction. No plan."

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

"We see them sign guys like Trevor story or Draft guys like Marcelo Mayer but yet then at the same time refuse to pay other guys like Kyle Schwarber, Devers, Bogaerts and that is the most frustrating part as a fan.

"To watch this team pick and choose pieces but not fully go one way or the other is hard.

"Is this teams struggles fully on the ownership group? No. But at the same time going into this season and going into last season you saw the holes of this team, you saw the missed opportunities, you saw the willingness to be complacent in terms of bringing in/losing talent and it feels as though the owners have done nothing."

"Overall I think because of what this ownership group has done for this team and for this city over its time with this team gives them a long leash in the eyes of Red Sox nation, but that leash has been shortening since the end of the 2018 season.

"This off-season going into the 2023 season could be the tipping point for a lot of fans. It could either reassure them that this ownership group cares about its players and its fans or it could solidify the fact that this ownership group is okay having a mediocre team and is now using the Red Sox/Fenway as their complacent Cash Cow."

Whatever you think of John W Henry and FSG, the views of this Boston Red Sox fan says so much and the similarities are eye opening.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |