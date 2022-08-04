‘Fulham Are Now Back in the Premier League, They’ll Be Full of Confidence’ - John Barnes Previews Liverpool’s Opening Fixture

Liverpool kick starts their Premier League campaign with a trip to Craven Cottage this weekend for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off game against Marco Silva's newly promoted Fulham, Liverpool legend John Barnes has shared his thoughts ahead of the fixture.

Fulham clinched promotion to the Premier League winning the EFL Championship by two points scoring over 100 goals in the season. The last time the West London side was in the Premier League they achieved four out of a possible six points against Jurgen Klopp's side, clinching a 1-0 win at Anfield and a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage.

Speaking exclusively to Bonus Code Betting Liverpool legend Barnes believes the fixture could bring out the unknown "It’s unknown. Fulham are now back in the Premier League, they’ll be full of confidence.

"What happens to a lot of the teams who come up from the Championship is they win a lot of their first six or seven games because they’re full of confidence."

Barnes added "They got promoted because they played well, but more towards Christmas or January, once they’ve been beaten a bit, they lack confidence.

"Fulham will be full of confidence with it being the first game but what we’ll see from Liverpool is that level of consistency. Regardless whether they’re playing Manchester City or a lesser team, they’ll be playing with determination and desire so it’s going to be a hard game for Fulham. So I think Liverpool will win."

