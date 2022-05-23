'Full Of Confidence' - Robertson Rallies Reds Ahead Of Champions League Showdown With Real Madrid

Liverpool full back Andy Robertson scored in the Reds' final day victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, and says that his teammates are full of confidence heading into next weekend's Champions League Final.

Robertson bagged his third league goal of the season in the 3-1 win to subdued celebrations, after the news broke out that Manchester City had turned a two-goal deficit from Aston Villa around.

But the players have a chance to turn a great season into a fantastic season with a win over European giants Real Madrid, and Robertson is full of confidence that the Reds are capable of winning their seventh title.

IMAGO / PA Images

"We will try to make it number seven, try to win this trophy seven times with an incredible bunch of boys, with an incredible fanbase. Go to Paris full of confidence and try to win that trophy because that would be a special season.

"We’ve got a chance to do it, we’re good enough to do it. We need to perform probably better than we did today but we’ll be ready. We need to perform on the highest level and if we do that hopefully we can make it number seven."

