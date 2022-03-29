England Manager Gareth Southgate Gives Liverpool Transfer Boost In Their Pursuit Of Jude Bellingham | International Break

Borussia Dortmund will have their work cut out this summer to keep hold of both of their stars, Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland. With the biggest clubs around Europe prowling for both players.

Although the Reds are interested in a move for Erling Haaland, it is the pursuit of his Borussia Dortmund teammate Jude Bellingham that looks more likely to happen.

The English midfielder move from his home club Birmingham City to the German side after he rejected Liverpool rivals Manchester United.

Recent reports suggest that Jurgen Klopp is 'pushing' for the signing of the 17-year-old and he is the main target for his side this summer.

Liverpool, however, do face competition from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona if they want to sign their number one target. Borussia Dortmund's stance on the youngster is also another stumbling block for the Reds.

Ahead of England's friendly against Ivory Coast, England boss Gareth Southgate urges Jude Bellingham to join the Premier League if he wants to progress further in his career.

"The league is definitely a brilliant league for young players and coaches to develop but of course the standard of the Premier League is undoubtedly higher, I think we see that in the European competitions.

"Our top teams are going to be right at the end of the Champions League every year, the financial power of our league is blowing everyone else out of the water so our big teams are going to be the main players in those competitions as they have been in the last years really.

"Dortmund have played 3-4-3 where he has been one of the double pivots, 4-3-3 where he plays as one of the 8s and a diamond where he has played on the outside of a diamond. He has different tactical challenges to deal with. The team have been a bit inconsistent."

Watch Jude Bellingham in action for England against Ivory Coast tonight.

