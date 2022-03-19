Humble Manchester United Legend Gary Neville Chooses To Work For Liverpool Over The UK Government

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville says that he would rather work for Liverpool FC over the Conservative party. The former Manchester United player has, on many occasions, let his feelings know about the UK Government, and rightly so.

The UK Government have angered plenty of people in the last few years, none more so than Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville. The former Premier League defender has made it known publicly his thoughts on how they treat the general public.

The Conservative party are well-known for disregarding the struggles of the working class and continue to add further pressure on the shoulders of the people that keep the country going, something that has been clear to see throughout the Covid pandemic. However, when the working class need help, the Government would rather through them in the deep end rather than give them armbands.

Gary Neville, whose voice is respected in the footballing world (even by Liverpool fans) has slammed the people in power during interviews and has urged for change to happen before it is too late. The well-grounded pundit understands the hardship most of the general public goes through on a daily basis.

Recent comments by Neville include calling for the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be sacked, which is strongly backed from the rest of us. Football aside, the way the ex-Manchester United captain has gone after the Government is something to be applauded. The working class of this country feels unheard and forgotten, despite being the foundation on which this country is built on.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, when asked about who he would rather for, Liverpool or the Conservative party, he answered brilliantly.

"Do you know something? I have to say, a hundred percent, Liverpool Football Club. And you know how much I don't like them.

"I look at Jurgen Klopp, Jordan Henderson. They're the two leaders in that club at this moment in time, on the football pitch and off the football pitch. They're good men, they're good people, they're honest. Let's start with that shall we as the basic fundamentals of a leader of this country.

"Move away from the what would be the shenanigans and the shambles we've had in the last six months. You've just got your headline, Gary Neville wants to join Liverpool."

There is more to life than football and Gary Neville preferring his arch rivals over the people that run this country tells you everything you need to know. He is an inspiration to the people of this country and deserves credit for the calling out of their actions.

