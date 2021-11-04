‘Not in a Million Years’ - Manchester United Legend Gary Neville on if He’d Play for Liverpool

Manchester United legend and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has said that he would never consider playing for Liverpool.

Gary Neville and Liverpool fans don't have the greatest relationship.

Mostly because he was a Manchester United player but also, Neville likes to criticise Liverpool and throw a lot of shade towards the Reds.

A lot of it is banter but there's still a mini rivalry between the Liverpool fans and Gary Neville.

Gary Neville Rules Out Ever Playing for Liverpool

Gary Neville was asked which clubs he would have considered joining if he had ever left Man United on his podcast Off Script.

Replying to the question, Neville ruled out three clubs he wouldn’t join “in a million years".

"You can rule out three," said Neville. "I’d have never have played for [Manchester] City, Liverpool or Leeds. Not in a million years.

"I don’t feel anything bad towards the players who did that, but me personally, I couldn’t have done it. The rivalry is just too much.

"If you’d said to me, in a perfect world, in my years of playing, which clubs in the Premier League have the tradition, a proper club?

"Arsenal would be No 1. The tradition of Highbury, I felt they did things the right way.

"Also in the Premier League, I like Aston Villa and Newcastle."

No hard feelings Gary, we wouldn't want you either. So the feeling is mutual!

