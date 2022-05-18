'Get LeBron James To Chip In' - Pundit On Liverpool's Attempts To Keep Mohamed Salah

Former Aston Villa player Gabby Agbonlahor believes Liverpool cannot let money be the reason they lose top scorer Mohamed Salah and has suggested they get help from NBA legend and LA Lakers superstar LeBron James.

The Egyptian is out of contract in just over 12 months time and talks regarding an extension have been going on for months without a resolution as of yet.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said Liverpool have to do everything they can to keep the 29 year old.

“Listen I love Jota, I love Mane, I love Diaz but Salah is Salah.

“He is the talisman, Mr. Liverpool. He has to sign a new contract, Liverpool cannot let him go."

Agbonlahor even went as far as to say they should ask part owner of Liverpool, NBA star James to pay towards Salah's wages!

“They need to get LeBron James to chip in and pay some of it to make it happen.

“You can’t afford to lose Salah and his goals, you just can’t. Not over an argument of an extra £100,000-a-week.”

Salah has been pivotal to Liverpool's success this season helping them to two trophies already with another two still up for grabs. Reds fans will therefore be desperate to see their Egyptian King put pen to paper sooner rather than later.

