'Get Legs In Midfield' - Pundit Believes Liverpool Should Prioritise A Midfielder After Links To Antony

A former Scotland international believes Liverpool should prioritise the signing of a midfield player over a new winger after they were linked with Antony of Ajax.

Over recent days, the Reds have been linked with the Brazilian winger who is also a reported target for rivals Manchester United.

In an interview with Football Insider, former West Ham United striker, Frank McAvennie explained that he believes getting some mobility in midfield is a bigger priority than adding to their already potent strike force.

“No. I think Diaz came in last year and he was great. You heard Klopp talking about him before he even played saying his enthusiasm was great and he’s always wanting the ball. That’s what you need at big clubs like that.

“Do I think they need a winger? No. They need to try and get legs in midfield because Henderson, Milner, they’re not going to be around for that much longer. Wingers I don’t know, midfield players yes.”

McAvennie shares the view of a lot of the Liverpool fanbase who are crying out for a new midfielder to be added to the squad.

Jurgen Klopp remains adamant however that unless someone asks to leave, there will be no move for a midfielder in the transfer market.

