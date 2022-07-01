'Give Him What He Wants' - Pundit Thinks Liverpool Should Pay Mohamed Salah Whatever It Takes To Keep Him

As Mohamed Salah's contract enters its final 12 months, speculation continues to grow regarding his future at Liverpool.

Negotiations over an extension have been ongoing for months with no sign of an agreement in sight which could mean the 30-year-old leaves for free at the end of his deal.

In an interview with Football Insider, Paddy Kenny said he still can see an agreement being found but thinks Liverpool should give the Egyptian what he deserves.

“I still think something might come with the contract.

“I have a sneaky feeling that could still come off. I’ve touched on it before, give him what he wants.

“He’s an unbelievable player, how much will it cost to replace him? Then you have to pay his replacement those ridiculous wages so just give those to him.

“I hope he does stay at Liverpool or at least stay in this country. I really do love watching him, he’s such an entertaining player and he is so important to that team.”

Salah has stated publically that he will be playing for Liverpool next season. As to whether that will be his last at the club still remains very much up in the air.

