Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Give Him What He Wants' - Pundit Thinks Liverpool Should Pay Mohamed Salah Whatever It Takes To Keep Him

As Mohamed Salah's contract enters its final 12 months, speculation continues to grow regarding his future at Liverpool.

Negotiations over an extension have been ongoing for months with no sign of an agreement in sight which could mean the 30-year-old leaves for free at the end of his deal.

Mohamed Salah

In an interview with Football Insider, Paddy Kenny said he still can see an agreement being found but thinks Liverpool should give the Egyptian what he deserves.

“I still think something might come with the contract.

“I have a sneaky feeling that could still come off. I’ve touched on it before, give him what he wants.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“He’s an unbelievable player, how much will it cost to replace him? Then you have to pay his replacement those ridiculous wages so just give those to him.

“I hope he does stay at Liverpool or at least stay in this country. I really do love watching him, he’s such an entertaining player and he is so important to that team.”

Salah has stated publically that he will be playing for Liverpool next season. As to whether that will be his last at the club still remains very much up in the air.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Nicolo Barella
Quotes

'Barella Is A Fabulous Player' - Pundit On Inter Milan Midfielder & Liverpool Transfer Target

By Neil Andrew40 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'It Wouldn't Surprise Me If This Guy Is Just As Effective' - Pundit On Comparison Between Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez & Erling Haaland

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Yves Bissouma
Transfers

'He Could Play For Them' - Pundit Shocked Liverpool & Manchester United Did Not Move For New Tottenham Midfielder Yves Bissouma

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Brazilian Legendary Duo Cafu And Roberto Carlos Claim Liverpool's Mohamed Salah And Tottenham's Heung-Min Son Are League's Best

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Adrien Rabiot
Transfers

Report: Juventus Could Look For Naby Keita Or Liverpool Forward In Potential Swap Deal For Adrien Rabiot

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Calvin Ramsay
Transfers

'Andy Robertson Will Be Massively Important For Him' - Pundit On New Liverpool Signing Calvin Ramsay

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Liverpool Pair Mohamed Salah And Naby Keita Nominated For African Player Of The Year

By Damon Carr14 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'It Didn't Really Work' - Pundit On Trent Alexander-Arnold & His Future Position At Liverpool, Jude Bellingham Claim

By Neil Andrew15 hours ago