November 18, 2021
TalkSPORT Pundit Glen Hoddle Believes West Ham's Declan Rice Is The Best In The League Rather Than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Author:

Tottenham Legend and TalkSPORT pundit Glen Hoddle says West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is the best player in the league and also goes on to suggest that Manchester City's Phil Foden will be the best in the world. 

The former England manager chose Declan Rice has his best player at the moment in England's highest league, above the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Kevin De Bruyne. 

Declan Rice

"I think we've got some unbelievable players. I think Declan Rice is the best player in the Premier League. He's going to get better and better.

"For me, I think Phil Foden, in three years time, will be the best player in the world. I think with England, the way we play, he's got everything. The boy understands the game.

Read More

Speaking on TalkSPORT covered by JOE, Hoddle also states that he sees something so special in Manchester City's Phil Foden. 

"I saw him when he was 17, when they won the youth World Cup. He was head and shoulders above anyone on the pitch and that was against the South American teams. 

"He gets in the six yard box, he knows how to penetrate into the box, he can score goals from inside and out. He's an intelligent player, he really is. He's got everything for me."

Author Verdict 

Although I agree that Declan Ricd is a wonderful player, he is not the best in the league. Mohamed Salah, is currently the best player in the world and has set the bar so high, no one else in the league reaches it. 

For me, Rice is top 5 on current form but the best, no. Regarding Phil Foden, I agree again with the talent this lad has. He will be one of the best in the world. Whether he will be the best, we will have to see.

