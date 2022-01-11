‘He’s a Fantastic Player’ - Glen Johnson Urges Arsenal Star Bukayo Saka to Join Liverpool

Former Liverpool player Glen Johnson has urged Arsenal and England player Bukayo Saka to join Liverpool amidst reports that Jurgen Klopp's side are interested.

Over the past couple of weeks Liverpool have reportedly been interested in Arsenal's Bukayo Saka.

Saka is one of the hottest prospects in the Premier League and before he signed his contract extension with Arsenal in 2020, the now 20-year-old was linked with a move to Liverpool.

IMAGO / News Images

One person who thinks Saka should leave the Emirates for Anfield is former Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson.

"I do think it’ll be an expensive transfer to pull off because Arsenal wouldn’t want to sell one of their best players to a rival," said Johnson.

"As he’s a fantastic player, a young player and English then it would have to be a big deal.

"In terms of Liverpool and the player being interested in a move then I believe that for sure but I just think it would be quite a complex deal to pull off.

"I do think it would be a good move for Saka because any chance you get to sign for one of the best teams around, as a young player, it’s going to be appealing.

"I think the way that Liverpool play will suit him down to the ground."

