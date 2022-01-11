Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Go To Liverpool' - Arsenal Wonderkid Urged To Join Reds By Former England International

Former Liverpool and England defender Glen Johnson has urged Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka to join Liverpool.

He's been repetitively linked with a move to the North-West after he had a contract scupper with the Gunners, but has gone on to become arguably their most influential player this season.

He's enjoyed another excellent season under Mikel Arteta, with 11 goal contributions to his name so far this campaign.

"I do think it’ll be an expensive transfer to pull off because Arsenal wouldn’t want to sell one of their best players to a rival,’ he told BettingOdds.com.

"As he’s a fantastic player, a young player and English then it would have to be a big deal.

"In terms of Liverpool and the player being interested in a move then I believe that for sure but I just think it would be quite a complex deal to pull off.

Read More

"I do think it would be a good move for Saka because any chance you get to sign for one of the best teams around, as a young player, it’s going to be appealing.

"I think the way that Liverpool play will suit him down to the ground."

Do you think the Reds should sign Saka?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Bukayo Saka
Quotes

'Go To Liverpool' - Arsenal Wonderkid Urged To Join Reds By Former England International

48 seconds ago
Liverpool fans
News

Confirmed: No EFL Investigation Into Liverpool After False Positive COVID Scandal

4 minutes ago
John Achterberg
Quotes

'We Can Make Our Situation Even Better' - John Achterberg On The Introduction Of Claudio Taffarel And His New Liverpool Contract

28 minutes ago
Jules Kounde Sevilla
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Beat Chelsea To Transfer After Reaching Contract Agreement To Sign £75million Rated La Liga Star In January

40 minutes ago
Lateral Flow Test
News

Report: EFL Will Not Investigate Liverpool's 'False Positives' After Arsenal Carabao Cup Clash Was Postponed

1 hour ago
Denis Zakaria Borussia Monchengladbach
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Favourites' To Sign Bundesliga And Borussia Monchengladbach Star Denis Zakaria On Free Transfer

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'I'm Not Asking For Crazy Stuff, It's In Their Hands' - Mohamed Salah Opens Up On Liverpool Contract Talks

2 hours ago
Philippe Coutinho
Articles

Philippe Coutinho's Best Liverpool Moments

3 hours ago