'Go To Liverpool' - Arsenal Wonderkid Urged To Join Reds By Former England International

Former Liverpool and England defender Glen Johnson has urged Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka to join Liverpool.

He's been repetitively linked with a move to the North-West after he had a contract scupper with the Gunners, but has gone on to become arguably their most influential player this season.

He's enjoyed another excellent season under Mikel Arteta, with 11 goal contributions to his name so far this campaign.

"I do think it’ll be an expensive transfer to pull off because Arsenal wouldn’t want to sell one of their best players to a rival,’ he told BettingOdds.com.

"As he’s a fantastic player, a young player and English then it would have to be a big deal.

"In terms of Liverpool and the player being interested in a move then I believe that for sure but I just think it would be quite a complex deal to pull off.

"I do think it would be a good move for Saka because any chance you get to sign for one of the best teams around, as a young player, it’s going to be appealing.

"I think the way that Liverpool play will suit him down to the ground."

Do you think the Reds should sign Saka?

