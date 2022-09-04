Graeme Souness Tries To Provoke Mohamed Salah With Liverpool Contract Criticism

After Mohamed Salah drew a blank in Liverpool’s goalless draw against Everton on Saturday. ex-Reds manager Graeme Souness has claimed the Egyptian’s performances are not where they were a year ago.

The 30-year-old was on the periphery of the game at Goodison Park and hasn’t scored in the last three matches.

Speaking on Sky Sports Premier League (via Football Daily and as reported by HITC), Souness said he hopes that Salah is not in a comfort zone having secured his new deal at Liverpool.

“I have not seen the same Mo Salah this year. He has signed a big contract that he wanted.

“At that level or this level, if you knock off by half a percent or 1%, you are not the same player.

“I hope it is not just him sitting in his armchair because he has signed a new contract. I am saying that, as a Liverpool supporter, hopefully to make him angry and prove me wrong.”

LFCTR Verdict

It’s clear Souness’ comments are made tongue in cheek to try and get a reaction from Salah.

To be fair to the Egyptian, he has still played his part in scoring and assisting twice and could have won the game late on if it wasn’t for another save from the impressive Jordan Pickford.

Salah is working hard, playing with a smile on his face and it’s only a matter of time before he starts to hit the back of the net on a regular basis.

