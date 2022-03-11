‘Liverpool Are One of the Best Teams in the World’ - Graham Potter on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool Side

Liverpool face Graham Potter's Brighton and Hove Albion side on Saturday and the Englishman has some high praise for Jurgen Klopp's team.

It is a regular occurrence now that opposition managers try to butter up Jurgen Klopp before they face him.

Saturday's game against Brighton is no different with Graham Potter praising the German's side and he also mentions how Klopp has raised the standard of the entire Premier League.

"Liverpool are one of the best teams in the world. They have played at an incredible level for a consistent amount of time now," said Potter.

"I have huge respect for them, for Jurgen, for the staff and for the players for what they have achieved.

"They have consistently pushed the level of the Premier League up along with City. They have a clear identity, they have developed, they have a great understanding.

"I always like playing against Liverpool because they are the best, it's rare you can face the best. It's a massive opportunity."

