Skip to main content

‘Great Finish, Great Speed and the Body He Always Puts In’ - Joel Matip on Darwin Nunez’s First Goals for Liverpool

Darwin Nunez put any doubt to rest this evening finding the goal four times in Liverpool's 5-0 pre-season win in Germany this evening against RB Leipzig.

Nunez opened his Liverpool account with a goal from the penalty spot after Mohammed Salah gave him the ball, before three more well-taken goals from the Uruguay international saw the game out for Liverpool with a well-deserved 5-0 result.

imago1013306978h

Speaking to LFCTV after the game as tweeted by Anfield Watch Liverpool defender Joel Matip said "I think everybody is really happy for him and was looking for him [in the dressing room]. Great finish, great speed and the body he always puts in - I think it will be really difficult for our opponents.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We had quite a good time there on the pitch but it was a preparation game and we try to be in the best shape we can. For this we have to train and a few days to prepare the league.

"This hard work is part of the business and it's the only way how we can play our football. We need to be in the best shape because we play with a lot of intensity and for this we need to train quite hard."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Watch: RB Leipzig 0-5 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Sensational Nunez Bags Four

By Neil Andrew18 minutes ago
imago1013306978h
Articles

Match Report: Liverpool Vs RB Leipzig - Pre-Season Friendly

By Alex Caddick23 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Interview | RB Leipzig 0-5 Liverpool | Nunez Scores Four

By Neil Andrew32 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'That's Of Course The Perfect Night For Him' - Jurgen Klopp Reacts To Darwin Nunez Scoring Four Goals

By Owen Cummings34 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Official: Liverpool Named 31-Man Squad for Pre-season Training Camp

By Matty Orme35 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Watch: All Of Darwin Nunez’s Four Goals In Liverpool’s Thrashing Of RB Leipzig

By Damon Carr36 minutes ago
Mario Vušković
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Scouting Talented Croatian Centre-Half From German Side

By Owen Cummings1 hour ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Transfers

Jesse Lingard Signs For Nottingham Forest As West Ham May Look To Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

By Damon Carr1 hour ago