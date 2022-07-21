‘Great Finish, Great Speed and the Body He Always Puts In’ - Joel Matip on Darwin Nunez’s First Goals for Liverpool

Darwin Nunez put any doubt to rest this evening finding the goal four times in Liverpool's 5-0 pre-season win in Germany this evening against RB Leipzig.

Nunez opened his Liverpool account with a goal from the penalty spot after Mohammed Salah gave him the ball, before three more well-taken goals from the Uruguay international saw the game out for Liverpool with a well-deserved 5-0 result.

Speaking to LFCTV after the game as tweeted by Anfield Watch Liverpool defender Joel Matip said "I think everybody is really happy for him and was looking for him [in the dressing room]. Great finish, great speed and the body he always puts in - I think it will be really difficult for our opponents.

"We had quite a good time there on the pitch but it was a preparation game and we try to be in the best shape we can. For this we have to train and a few days to prepare the league.

"This hard work is part of the business and it's the only way how we can play our football. We need to be in the best shape because we play with a lot of intensity and for this we need to train quite hard."

