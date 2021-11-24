Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
'Great Man' - Former Liverpool Midfielder Marko Grujic On Michael Edwards' Replacement Julian Ward

Author:

Marko Grujic returns to Anfield on Wednesday evening as FC Porto prepare to take on his former club Liverpool in the Champions League. The Serbian international has been talking ahead of the clash and was quizzed about Julian Ward who will be taking over as the new sporting director.

When Michael Edwards announced he would be stepping down at the end of the season, Liverpool had no hesitation in replacing him with his assistant Ward.

Grujic knows the new man well from when he was loan pathways and football partnerships manager.

Marko Grujic
Julian Ward LFC

Speaking to The Athletic, Grujic is confident that Liverpool have made the right choice in appointing the man who once was working for rivals Manchester City.

“Julian is a great man.” 

“He’s given me a lot of good advice over the years. When it was his job to take care of the guys out on loan, he was always there to provide help and support. 

Read More

"I’m not surprised that he’s been given the top job. He understands football. He has the knowledge and the contacts and he has the skills to take it on.

“It’s a really important role but I think they have made a good choice with Julian. He’s the right man for the job and I’m sure he will help the club to keep pushing forward.”

Julian Ward LFC
