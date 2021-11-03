'Hard To Compare These Two Teams' - Gini Wijnaldum On Liverpool And PSG

Former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has been speaking about life in France with PSG and how it differs to that with the Merseyside club.

The 30 year old left Liverpool in the summer at the end of his five year contract to head for Paris.

Style Of Play - PSG v Liverpool

As reported by Sport Witness, Wijnaldum told Paris United, there are some differences in terms of the tactical make up of the teams.

“In Liverpool we knew each other well, we formed the same team for five years. We had our identity, it was different. The style of play too."

"Here, I think the coach prefers when we rotate, when we do not keep the same position."

Can this PSG team emulate Liverpool of 2019?

The Dutchman also went on to say it's very difficult to say whether this PSG team is up there in terms of quality with the successful Liverpool side he played for as this team is only really just starting out.

"In Liverpool we were together for five years and here it’s a new team, I have to get used to my teammates, this is our first season together.”

“As I said, the Liverpool team have played for years together. We made a lot of progress and evolved before winning the Champions League."

"Here at PSG, it looks like my first season in Liverpool, we discover each other. The most important thing is to get used to the players. It’s hard to compare these two teams.”

